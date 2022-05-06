The Elk Valley RCMP wants residents to be aware of phone scams currently going around.

Police say a man recently received a call from a private number.

The caller said the man had won $1.5 million from a sweepstake but needed to provide a credit card number or bank draft for $2,500.

The reason was to pay for fees associated with the prize.

The bank draft was supposed to be made out to an address in Saskatchewan.

The scammer was quickly hung upon.

The RCMP says it’s important to not assume the telephone number contacting you is legitimate as computer software can replicate any phone number.

They urge people not to send money electronically or over the phone without taking the proper steps because it’s likely it can’t be recovered.