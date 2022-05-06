The hazardous waste depot at Cranbrook's Transfer Station. (Supplied by the RDEK)

The Cranbrook Transfer Station’s household hazardous waste depot will be closed until further notice following a break-in and vandalism.

According to Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) officials, the incident happened Wednesday night.

“Vandals cut through the fence, stole items from the site, kicked in the doors on the hazardous waste depot and caused extensive damage inside the building,” said Kevin Paterson, RDEK Environmental Services Manager. “While the rest of the Transfer Station remains open, we have had to close the hazardous waste depot until clean up and repairs are complete and new doors can be installed.”

RDEK officials said the transfer station has been targeted several times in recent months, but this break-in of the hazardous waste depot is particularly alarming in terms of safety.

“There are all kinds of different toxic products stored within that small facility and it is not only reckless but dangerous for thieves to break in and smash the containers,” said Paterson.

Other RDEK facilities have also been targeted, with a break-in at the subregion landfill overnight.

RDEK staff said they are working with the RCMP to determine the extent of the theft.

Officials said they do not know when the hazardous waste depot will reopen, but the RDEK is working to complete repairs as quickly as possible.