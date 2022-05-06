Update:

According to the Cranbrook Fire Department, the system has been restored and is working.

FINAL UPDATE, 7:52PM: Service has resumed & E-Comm is receiving 911 calls from the Central/Southern Okanagan region. Anyone requiring help from police, fire or ambulance should call 911. The cause of the outage is under investigation w/@TELUS techs working throughout the night. — E-Comm 9-1-1 (@EComm911_info) May 6, 2022

Original:

The Cranbrook fire department says ECOMM notified them that 911 is down in the Kootenay Region. Local dispatch numbers should be called instead.

ECOMM says to call 9-1-1 in case service is restored, but if you get a busy signal, call your local non-emergency line.

The local number for the Cranbrook RCMP is 250-489-3471, Kimberley 250-427-4811, Fernie 250-423-4404.

For Cranbrook fire department call 250-426-2325, Kimberley 250-427-4114, Fernie 250-423-4226.

Visit this link for any other local non-emergency lines.

ECOMM says it’s very important to only call if it is an emergency.

They say you can also call 250-469-8577.