UPDATE: 911 services back up and running across the Kootenays Josiah Spyker, staff May 5, 2022 (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Update: According to the Cranbrook Fire Department, the system has been restored and is working. FINAL UPDATE, 7:52PM: Service has resumed & E-Comm is receiving 911 calls from the Central/Southern Okanagan region. Anyone requiring help from police, fire or ambulance should call 911. The cause of the outage is under investigation w/@TELUS techs working throughout the night. — E-Comm 9-1-1 (@EComm911_info) May 6, 2022 Original: The Cranbrook fire department says ECOMM notified them that 911 is down in the Kootenay Region. Local dispatch numbers should be called instead. ECOMM says to call 9-1-1 in case service is restored, but if you get a busy signal, call your local non-emergency line. The local number for the Cranbrook RCMP is 250-489-3471, Kimberley 250-427-4811, Fernie 250-423-4404. For Cranbrook fire department call 250-426-2325, Kimberley 250-427-4114, Fernie 250-423-4226. Visit this link for any other local non-emergency lines. ECOMM says it's very important to only call if it is an emergency. They say you can also call 250-469-8577. SERVICE ALERT: 9-1-1 disruption affecting service in #CentralOkanagan. Life-threatening emerg? Try 9-1-1 in case service restored. No response? Call your local police non-emergency line to get help: https://t.co/T1jQUPr39P Do not call for non-emerg matters at this time. #911BC pic.twitter.com/iKZ5jPBUBH — E-Comm 9-1-1 (@EComm911_info) May 5, 2022