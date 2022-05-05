Tyson Dyck of the Cranbrook Bucks has jumped 81 spots in NHL Central Scouting and is now the 110th ranked skater in North America.

Dyck had quite the year with the Bucks last season, putting up 34 goals and 41 assists in 54 games.

He finished fourth in league scoring and second in rookie scoring.

The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft is scheduled from July 7-8, 2022.

It’s being hosted by the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal.