Crews are on the site of a water main break in the Mount Royal area, leaving some customers without water on Thursday afternoon.

City of Cranbrook officials said the water service was shut off in and around Mount Nelson Crescent to isolate the leak.

Residents in the area may be without water until about 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Once service is restored, you may see some discoloured water. This can be solved by turning on the cold water tap until it runs clear.