City of Cranbrook officials said the curbside recycling program has collected more than 480 tonnes of recyclable material in the year since it launched.

According to city staff, that weight divided among the 6,242 bins collected every two weeks means the average residence with access to the curbside program recycled about 77 kilograms (or 170 pounds) of material in the last year.

“I want to thank all of our residents for the ongoing support of our curbside recycling service over the last year,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “The amount of material we have been able to keep out of our landfill is impressive, and could not have happened without people embracing curbside recycling. A big thank you as well to our staff, the RDEK and RecycleBC for their support of this important initiative.”

The city is reminding residents that materials such as glass, plastic bags, plastic overwrap, other flexible plastic packaging and foam packaging must be taken to a RecycleBC depot.

The city has curbside recycling and garbage collection reminders available for residents, which you can sign up for through the link below.

That same link has other resources, such as what you can and cannot recycle through the curbside program.

More: Cranbrook garbage and recycling information page