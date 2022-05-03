Defenceman Bryce Sookro has committed to the Cranbrook Bucks for the 2022-23 season.

He played for the Nelson Leafs of the KIJHL last season and tallied 29 points in 31 regular-season games.

He was also part of a deep playoff pushed and added 20 points in 19 playoff games to put him second in the whole league for playoff scoring.

Sookro was an affiliate for the Bucks this past season suiting up for two games.

“Bryce is a player that shows a lot of promise and had a great season last year in Nelson”, said head coach and GM Ryan Donald.

“Bryce had the chance to play with our group as an affiliate last season, as well as, has gained lots of experience in Nelson. We are excited to continue to help him grow with us next season.”