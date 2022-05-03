Members of Columbia Valley Search and Rescue recovering an injured cliff jumper on May 2, 2022. (Supplied by CVSAR)

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue (CVSAR) recovered a seriously injured cliff jumper at Twin Lakes.

CVSAR officials said the team was called on Monday evening and worked with the BC Ambulance Service to save the injured person.

Rescue crew members managed to extract the person on a wheeled stretcher.

Officials said Twin Lakes has been the site of a number of rescues over the years. They note that cliff jumping is very dangerous, and injuries are common.

“Even if the water is deep and you go in feet first, your speed is great enough to cause spinal compression, bone fractures, concussion, or a collapsed lung. An awkward entry, landing even slightly off-center, can have a catastrophic result,” said CVSAR staff. “Remember, no matter how great the thrill, it’s not worth your life.”