The BC Wildfire Service and the City of Kimberley will be conducting a prescribed burn tomorrow in the Forest Crowne area.

The burn will cover 14-hectares within city limits.

City staff says smoke may impact the residents close to the burn area and will be highly visible from Kimberley, Marysville and surrounding areas.

Smoke will also be visible to those travelling along Highway 95A and Highway 3.

The burn will only happen if the weather is good.