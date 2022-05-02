Cranbrook public works crews will begin water flushing in the Mount Royal area on Wednesday.

Crews will start on the north trunk line above the Mount Royal area at about 8:30 a.m.

Work is expected to take most of the day.

It will then move to the Mount Royal residential area on Thursday.

City staff says the program generally runs through until the end of June each year.

Residents may notice cloudy water. This can be fixed by running the cold tap until it runs clear.