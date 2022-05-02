Elk Valley RCMP are investigating an alleged theft of a large sum of money from Fernie’s Park Place Lodge.

Police officials said a hotel employee called the local detachment at around 1:30 p.m. on April 21st to report that a man wearing a disguise had stolen from the money drawer.

The man allegedly approached the front desk and asked for his room to be checked for a strange smell.

By the time the hotel employee came back, the man was gone and took a large sum of cash with him.

Police describe the man as standing about 5’7, medium built, black mask covering his face, two hoods up, black ski coat, black bulky gloves, black boots, and a prominent nose bridge.

Elk Valley RCMP is asking the public for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time.

Elk Valley RCMP can be contacted at (250) 425-6233 or tips can be sent anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1(800)222-8477.