The Regional District of East Kootenay is conducting a region-wide test of the evacuation notification system on Friday for Emergency Preparedness Week.

The RDEK is urging residents that haven’t signed up to do so by Thursday.

“The notification system is only used for evacuation alerts or orders and has been implemented as an additional tool to help us get the word out as quickly as possible to affected areas when time is of the essence,” explains RDEK Communications Manager Loree Duczek.

The test will be at 11 a.m. on Friday.

“People have to register to receive notifications and can add as many locations in the East Kootenay as they would like. Once they have registered at least one location, they can choose to receive notifications via text or phone,” says Duczek.

“There is also an app that can be downloaded to smartphones.”

In addition to the test, the RDEK wants to ensure residents know how to be prepared in case of an emergency.

“From making an emergency kit to having and practicing a family escape plan, there are a number of simple but important things each of us can do to be better prepared,” says Duczek.

Local libraries will be helping with this, by displaying emergency-related books and take-home brochures.

There will also be a draw to win an emergency preparedness kit.

Representatives from FireSmart will have information booths set up in Windermere, Cranbrook and Baynes Lake on Saturday to talk to the public.