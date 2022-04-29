Members of the Jaffray and Baynes Lake Fire Department assisted the BC Wildfire Service this afternoon in fighting a small wildfire in the Bull River area. (Supplied by RDEK)

“A number of our firefighters recently completed a wildland firefighting course and this is a good example of why we take that training,” explains Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire & Rescue Chief Michael Hockley.

There were seven RDEK firefighters and five pieces of apparatus on the fire in addition to BC Wildfire service crews.

The fire is located on Wardner Fort Steele Road approximately 1.5km north of the junction with Highway 3/93.

While relatively small it is visible from the nearby roadway and bridge.