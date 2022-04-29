Sports Former Dynamiter named to BCIHL first-team all-stars SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff April 29, 2022 Kimberley Civic Centre.(Ryley McCormack MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Former Kimberley Dynamiter Brock Palmer was named to the BCIHL first-team all-stars. Palmer put up 10 goals and eight assists in 12 games this season for Vancouver Island University. He spent three years with the Dynamiters from 2017-2020 putting up 237 in 141 games. He’s the team’s all-time scorer and had his jersey retired last year. Tags: Kimberley Dynamiters