Cranbrook load restrictions easing Josiah Spyker, staff April 29, 2022 Load Restriction Signage. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook) On Monday, the City of Cranbrook will be easing load restrictions on municipal roads unless otherwise signed and indicated. City staff say they are easing the restrictions due to improved road strength. All drivers are asked to obey load restriction signage on some streets that will continue to be restricted. A truck route map can be found below. (Supplied by City of Cranbrook)