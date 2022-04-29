Kimberley has earned the number one spot in the CBC’s Search for BC’s Best Small Town.

After seven weeks of voting, Kimberley stood out among 127 other municipalities to earn the title.

In the final round, the CBC said Kimberley defeated the Vancouver Island town of Ucluelet 57 to 43.

Mayor Don McCormick expressed his excitement about the news.

“I must admit my heart rate is going a little bit. It’s been an interesting few weeks, and things have built over that time. It’s pretty cool to be at the top of that hill right now,” said McCormick.

Kimberley boasts an outdoor town square featuring some Bavarian-inspired architecture, named the Platzl, which serves as both an entertainment and shopping centre of the community.

The scenic community also boasts a world-class ski hill with a team that recently earned first place in the Mackenzie Top Peak contest.

McCormick said Kimberley was supported in earning the title. not only from residents. but also from people who visit the scenic town.

“Pretty much everybody in the region knows Kimberley, has been here, uses our recreational assets and is just generally part of the town,” said the mayor. “I think that’s a big deal when it comes to the communities of B.C., we have a large population outside of Kimberley that come to visit and be a part of the community for even a short period of time.”

McCormick said it was great to see the community come together around something positive after going through a challenging winter.

“Our community has been hit hard this past winter not only due to the pandemic but also the fact that Kimberley experienced two arson events, one at the Gymnastics Centre and another that took out our main ski lift for the entire season. This contest became a real rallying point for the community,” said McCormick.

CBC will have a live broadcast from Kimberley’s Platzl on Friday evening at 7 p.m. to officially crown the community as B.C.’s Best Small Town.