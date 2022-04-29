A man in the Elk Valley was arrested after he allegedly assaulted and choked his girlfriend.

RCMP officials said last Sunday’s incident was the second domestic violence report involving the same two people.

The first call came on March 19th, shortly after 3:30 a.m. when a woman called the police from a hotel, saying her boyfriend assaulted and choked her.

RCMP said an officer found the man in front of the hotel. He then ignored the officer’s commands and became argumentative before attempting to return to the victim in the lobby.

Out of concern for the woman’s safety, the officer used a taser on the man and was able to safely arrest him.

The woman was treated at the local hospital and released. The man was later released from police custody on strict conditions, including having no contact with the woman.

Last Sunday, April 17th, Elk Valley RCMP officials said the woman called a family member regarding a similar choking and assault incident.

That family member then contacted the police and the man was arrested again.

The man was taken before a judge and remains in custody to be dealt with by the courts.

The woman suffered more serious injuries this time and has since received medical care.

“This case highlights the challenging and conflicting emotions and dangers faced by victims of intimate partner violence (IPV) every day in Canada,” said Cst. Debra Katerenchuk, Elk Valley RCMP spokesperson.

Elk Valley RCMP officials said recent changes to the Criminal Code have given police and courts more options to protect victims of IPV and make it harder for repeat offenders to get bail.