Former Fernie Ghostriders coach Fred Harbinson has won the BCHL Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy for coach of the year.

He coached the Ghostriders from 1998 to 2000.

This year he led the Penticton Vees to a 43-8-1-2 record.

The team led the league in wins, most goals scored and lowest goals against.

This is his fourth Joe Tennant award in his 15-year BCHL career.