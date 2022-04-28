A suspect has been arrested after reportedly fleeing from the Columbia Valley RCMP.

Police say the driver of a pickup truck took off after an officer attempted to pull the vehicle over for speeding along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park.

Officers conducted patrols and located the vehicle unoccupied at the Dolly Varden parking lot.

The suspect was later found walking along Highway 93 and was arrested without incident.

Police say a charge of flight from an officer is being recommended.