Up to $5-million from the B.C. government will be dolled out to events across the province starting this fall.

B.C. officials said the funding will help strengthen the province’s reputation as a tourist destination with increased tourism benefits to communities.

“I am thrilled to see festivals, live music and sporting events ramping up in B.C.,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “It’s been a long two years for everyone, and I know that our artists, performers and athletes can’t wait to showcase their talents once again.”

According to the B.C. government, tourism is an important economic force in the province, generating more than $7.1-billion in revenue in 2020, despite pandemic restrictions.

The $5-million investment from the Tourism Events Program will support events scheduled between October 2022 and September 2023.

Applications for the fund opened on Wednesday and will be accepted until May 31st.