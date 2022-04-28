News Highway 3 traffic detoured near Fernie on Thursday SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff April 28, 2022 (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Construction work along Highway 3 about five kilometres east of Fernie has caused traffic to be re-routed for part of the day on Thursday. Mainroad East Kootenay said culvert maintenance work started at 6 a.m. and should be finished by 6 p.m. In the meantime, you will have to take a detour around the construction site, which will likely add about five minutes to your travel time. Drivers are asked to slow down and obey signs and traffic control. Tags: Elk ValleyFernieHighway 3