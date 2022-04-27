(left to right): Justin Keeler & Ty Kreutzer of Kootenay Canine Adventures; Paul Heywood, Manager Building and Bylaw Services; Mayor Lee Pratt; Councillor Wayne Price with Manny; Tony Hetu, Deputy Director of Public Works and Stacy Paulsen, Director of Recreation and Culture. Photo credit: City of Cranbrook.

A second off-leash dog park opened today at Moir Centennial Athletic Park in Cranbrook.

City staff said issues with animals using sports fields around the City led to the new park.

“It is great that as a City we have numerous options to get out and enjoy some very beautiful local park spaces. The addition of the Moir Park Off-Leash Dog Park provides another great option for our community members and visitors to enjoy some off-leash time with their dogs,” says Stacy Paulsen, Director of Recreation and Culture.

“I believe that the Moir Park Off-Leash Dog Park will be a very welcomed and well-used addition to our community.”

There will be maps at the park showing green zones where dogs can be off-leash, yellow areas where dogs are permitted but must be kept on a leash and red areas identify the sports playing surfaces where no dogs are permitted.

“Kootenay Canine Adventures is thrilled about the new dog park at Moir that is dedicated to all the happy dogs & their devoted owners. This will offer our growing dog community another much-needed area where dogs can run, play, and interact in a safe environment,” says Ty Kreutzer, of Kootenay Canine Adventures.

“We are proud to collaborate with the City of Cranbrook in offering sustainable pick-up solutions for dog waste at this park and throughout the city.”

Dogs are not allowed on all sports fields including soccer pitches, baseball fields, playgrounds and other rec facilities.

Fines of up to $100 are in place.