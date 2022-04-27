Sports Bucks announce Spring Camp SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff April 27, 2022 (Photo by Josiah Spyker, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) The Cranbrook Bucks are holding the spring development camp from April 29 to May 1. The camp is for players looking to develop, earn a roster spot or affiliate with the Cranbrook Bucks for next season. It will include games, practices and off-ice activities. These will be run and evaluated by the Bucks coaching staff. Check out the schedule below. Cranbrook Bucks 2022 Spring Development Camp Schedule