Entrance to the Kimberley Platzl. (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

JulyFest is returning after being gone for two years and will feature the 49th annual Homecoming Parade.

It will feature creative, colourful & entertaining entries from both local & visiting communities.

Participants are encouraged to make a float, wear a costume and dress up their pets.

For more information, people can contact Rocky Mountain Event Planners at info@rmep.ca or 250-427-8709.