Homecoming Parade returns to Kimberley JulyFest

Josiah Spyker, staff

April 26, 2022

Entrance to the Kimberley Platzl. (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

JulyFest is returning after being gone for two years and will feature the 49th annual Homecoming Parade. It will feature creative, colourful & entertaining entries from both local & visiting communities. Participants are encouraged to make a float, wear a costume and dress up their pets. For more information, people can contact Rocky Mountain Event Planners at info@rmep.ca or 250-427-8709.