Police in the Columbia Valley are looking for a driver after finding an unoccupied grey GMC pickup in a ditch.

Police say shortly after midnight on Friday, officers were conducting patrols on Highway 93/95 near Windermere when they found the vehicle in the ditch.

Witnesses had reported the same pickup was seen doing donuts on the road prior to losing control and driving into the ditch.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify the driver.