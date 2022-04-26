Fernie’s 2nd Avenue will be closed on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. while TV crews are filming in the area.

City officials said Sprinter Productions 8 Ltd. and Bell Media Inc. will be shooting a TV series that will feature Fernie.

The program is set to air on CTV this fall.

“There will be a notification of filming signage in place granting the right to film in the area. Anyone in the area on Sunday, May 1, 2022 should be aware they may be recorded and appear in the production,” said city staff.

Staff said 2nd Avenue from 5th Street and 6th Street will be closed, as will 6th Street and Station square. Pedestrian traffic will still be allowed during the closure.