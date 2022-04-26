Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion will have access to date-of-arrival medical service plan (MSP) coverage when they arrive in B.C.

B.C. Government officials said this will apply to Ukrainian refugees with visas issued under the federal Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET).

“We anticipate that some individuals arriving in British Columbia from Ukraine will need medical services immediately,” said Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “That’s why our government is working across ministries to ensure that eligible newcomers who arrive will have access to the service and supports they need when they need it to ensure the softest landing possible after an unimaginable ordeal.”

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Canadian government introduced the CUAET to accelerate a temporary residency pathway for people fleeing from the war. This will allow Ukrainians to apply for a three-year Temporary Resident Visa or Open Work Permit.

“The Ukrainians arriving in B.C. are beginning a new chapter of their lives as they settle in Canada and will need proper health supports,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “By giving individuals arriving in B.C. from Ukraine day-of-arrival MSP coverage, we’re doing what we can for one of the most important aspects of their journey: health and safety.”