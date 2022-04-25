Two suspects charged with murder for a pair of deaths in 2010 have been found not guilty.

Back in 2018, Colin Correia and Sheldon Hunter were charged with first-degree murder for the double homicide of 42-year-old Jeffrey Todd Taylor and 43-year-old Leanne Laura MacFarlane.

The judgement was shared in Vancouver Supreme Court today by Justice Arne Silverman.

He said there was reasonable doubt in the case of the Crown and based on that they were found not guilty.

The executive summary can be found here for more information.