Starting today, the District of Invermere will begin jet rodding sewer lines throughout the community.

Work will take place in the Industrial Park, 15th Street between 13th Avenue and 12th Avenue, 9th Avenue north of 17th Street, !0th Avenue between 13th Street and 1st Street, 7th Avenue between 1st Street and 5th Street, and the Downtown Core.

District staff said the work is necessary to maintain the quality of the sewer system.

They recommend you leave all toilet seats down during this operation.

Work is expected to last until April 29.

Anyone with questions can contact the district office at 250-342-9281.