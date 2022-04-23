A man from Calgary was arrested by Columbia Valley RCMP for first-degree murder.

Calgary police said 30-year-old Robert Sims was arrested in Radium Hot Springs on Wednesday, April 20th.

Sims was one of three people who have been charged in relation to the murder of Chad Kowalchuk.

According to police, first responders were called out to the scene of a house fire in South East Calgary at about 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

After the fire was put out, a body was found inside the home, who was later identified as Kowalchuk.

“We continue to examine evidence related to the murder of Chad Kowalchuk and believe there were a number of people attending his residence in the days prior to the fire,” said Staff Sergeant Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit. “This has been an agonizing loss for Chad’s family and friends, and we are asking anyone who has information, or who knows of people who have information, to please come forward.”

Calgary police officials said three people, including Sims, have been arrested and charged in connection to Kowalchuk’s death.

30-year-old Justin Boucher was charged with first-degree murder and arson, 41-year-old Ronald Abraham and Sims were both charged with first-degree murder.

Police say Sims remains in the custody of Columbia Valley RCMP as of Friday afternoon.

The investigation was aided by Cranbrook, Columbia Valley and Golden RCMP.

“Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers,” said Calgary police officials.