News Radium Hot Springs seeking feedback for RMI strategy SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff April 22, 2022 (Photo by Jason Caven, Vista Radio) The Village of Radium Hot Springs is looking for community feedback on the future funding of programs from the provincial Resort Municipality Initiative. The community is one of 14 in B.C. that is designated as a Resort Municipality. This allows them to receive funding through the RMI. It’s the village’s job to create a plan on how the funding would be spent. A survey can be found here to give feedback.