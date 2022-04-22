The Regional District of East Kootenay has issued a water quality advisory for Edgewater.

RDEK officials said high turbidity, or cloudiness, in the community’s water supply, triggered the advisory on Friday.

“The RDEK and Interior Health recommend that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems, and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice,” said RDEK staff.

Water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages, ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute before use.

RDEK officials will notify the public when the water quality changes or improves.