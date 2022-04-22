The East Kootenay Avalanche is holding a spring identification hockey camp for the 2022/23 hockey season this weekend for both the U15 and U18 teams.

This is the first of two evaluations and it will be held at the Western Financial Place.

They will be hosting players from Cranbrook, Kimberley, Fernie and Elk Valley, Creston, Invermere and Golden.

The main camp will be held in Cranbrook from Aug. 26-28.

Schedule:

FRIDAY APRIL 22

U15 Practices

Blue

6:00-6:45pm

Red

7:00-7:45pm

Yellow

8:00-8:45pm

SATURDAY APRIL 23

U15 Goalie Session

9:45am-10:45am

U18 Practices

Blue

11:00-11:45am

Red

12:00-12:45pm

Yellow

1:00-1:45pm

U15

Blue vs Red

2:00-3:00pm

U18

Blue vs Red

3:15-4:15pm

U15

Blue vs Yellow

4:30-5:30pm

U18

Blue vs Yellow

5:45-6:45pm

U15

Red vs Yellow

7:00-8:00pm

U18

Red vs Yellow

8:15-9:15pm

SUNDAY APRIL 24

U15

Blue vs Red

9:45-10:45am

U18

Blue vs Red

11:00-12:00pm

U15

Blue vs Yellow

12:15-1:15pm

U18

Blue vs Yellow

1:30-2:30pm

U15

Red vs Yellow

2:45-3:45pm

U18

Red vs Yellow

4:00-5:00pm