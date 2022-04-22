Sports East Kootenay Tier 1 Spring ID underway this weekend SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff April 22, 2022 (Supplied by Pixabay) The East Kootenay Avalanche is holding a spring identification hockey camp for the 2022/23 hockey season this weekend for both the U15 and U18 teams. This is the first of two evaluations and it will be held at the Western Financial Place. They will be hosting players from Cranbrook, Kimberley, Fernie and Elk Valley, Creston, Invermere and Golden. The main camp will be held in Cranbrook from Aug. 26-28. Schedule: FRIDAY APRIL 22 U15 Practices Blue 6:00-6:45pm Red 7:00-7:45pm Yellow 8:00-8:45pm SATURDAY APRIL 23 U15 Goalie Session 9:45am-10:45am U18 Practices Blue 11:00-11:45am Red 12:00-12:45pm Yellow 1:00-1:45pm U15 Blue vs Red 2:00-3:00pm U18 Blue vs Red 3:15-4:15pm U15 Blue vs Yellow 4:30-5:30pm U18 Blue vs Yellow 5:45-6:45pm U15 Red vs Yellow 7:00-8:00pm U18 Red vs Yellow 8:15-9:15pm SUNDAY APRIL 24 U15 Blue vs Red 9:45-10:45am U18 Blue vs Red 11:00-12:00pm U15 Blue vs Yellow 12:15-1:15pm U18 Blue vs Yellow 1:30-2:30pm U15 Red vs Yellow 2:45-3:45pm U18 Red vs Yellow 4:00-5:00pm