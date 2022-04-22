Highway 1 through Kicking Horse Canyon will be closed for another month as construction work extends into May.

B.C. Government officials said the extended, 24/7 closure started back up on Tuesday and will keep the highway closed until mid-May.

The highway will reopen for Victoria Day long weekend, from May 20th to the 23rd, with the possibility of daytime stoppages and overnight closures for about a week afterwards.

Drivers are asked to use Highway 93/95 through Kootenay National Park and Radium Hot Springs as an alternate route in the meantime.

The first three phases of the project focused on turning 21 kilometres of narrow, winding highway into a four-lane road with a standard 100 km/h speed limit.

“Construction of the fourth and final phase to complete the remaining – and most difficult – 4.8 kilometres is expected to be substantially complete in winter 2023-24,” said B.C. government officials.