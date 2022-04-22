Just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the Windermere Fire Department was dispatched to the Copper Point Resort area after hearing reports of a boy around 10 years old with a black scooter lighting a fire.

They said it was near the third hole of The Ridge golf course.

The department found nothing obvious in the dark but spoke to a nearby pedestrian who reported seeing small piles of ash on the pathways.

They’re asking parents to speak to their children about the dangers of fire and the risks to life and property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chief Drew Sinclair at 250-342-6214 or email dsinclair@rdek.bc.ca.