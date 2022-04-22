The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League awarded 12 student-athletes bursaries for post-secondary studies, with two being from the Eddie Mountain Division.

Jonah Fournier of the Columbia Valley Rockies and Nick Mitchell of the Fernie Ghostriders will receive $1,000 each for their schooling.

Rockies head coach Briar McNaney said Fournier has been very dedicated to his schoolwork since joining the organization.

“He set a good standard for not only minor hockey kids, which he would take time out of his day to mentor and help coach, but for the rest of our players as well,” added McNaney.

“We had quite a few guys who were doing well in school this year, and Jonah went over and above to be a good example, even at his young age.”

He said Fournier was incredibly deserving of the bursary.

“Absolutely well-deserved. He is a tremendous young man who is going to have a bright future at whatever he does.”

Fournier recently signed with the Nipawin Hawks of the SJHL.

Nick Mitchell will be heading to the University of Oregon next season to play for the ducks.

He plans to study business administration and hopes to one day work for Nike’s marketing department.

Ghostriders head coach & GM Ty Valin said the organization was fortunate to have him.

“It’s a pretty impressive accomplishment for him to receive this bursary. He has been very heavily immersed in the community,” he said.

“It’s good when you see individuals like that get their recognition and get the scholarships. He’s just one of those people that is happy, he is always smiling, doesn’t matter what is happening.”

“He’s one of those kids that other guys feed off of. It is the joy he brings when he comes to the rink. Everything he does is just so genuine and everything he does is geared to make other people’s lives better.”