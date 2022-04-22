A man is still at large after he made off with a large sum of cash from the Grand Forks CIBC.

According to Grand Forks RCMP officials, the man entered the bank just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the suspect was wearing a hoodie and had his face covered when he approached the teller. The man threatened that he had a gun and demanded money.

The man was wearing a light-blue hoodie, a dark jacket with an O’Neill logo on the back, and a blue face mask

He fled with a large sum of cash, heading south along 2nd Street.

Grand Forks RCMP officers arrived at the scene shortly after. They examined the scene, made patrols and canvased local businesses, but the suspect was not located.

“We do believe he stole a truck that was later recovered outside of Grand Forks, and we’re currently following up on that,” said Grand Forks Detachment Commander Sergeant Darryl Peppler.

Police officials said the RCMP Forensic Identification Section out of Nelson will be conducting further investigations.

This is a very scary incident to happen in our town, said Peppler. These are very traumatic incidents for the staff and witnesses to experience, and we are very grateful that no one was hurt in this crime.

This follows a pair of robberies at Creston’s CIBC branch in March. Police do not know for sure if there is a connection.

“At this point, we haven’t determined that, however, we will be working with other detachments and our crime analysts to determine if there are any similarities,” said Peppler.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area is asked to contact the Grand Forks detachment.

More: Suspect sought in Creston bank robbery (Mar. 2, 2022)

More: Police seek witnesses after Creston CIBC robbed again (Mar. 22, 2022)