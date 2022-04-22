Water services will be impacted for customers in Cranbrook’s Highlands area on Saturday, with more work to close off a section of 14th Avenue South on Monday.

City officials said crews will be making repairs to the trunk main that runs through Idlewild Park starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Residents in the Highlands area will experience some loss in water pressure, with the possibility of short perios of no water.

This will impact customers from 27th Avenue South to 34th Avenue South between 2nd Street South/Baker Mountain Road including Edgewood Drive and 9th Street South.

Work is expected to be finished by the afternoon.

On Monday, a section of 14th Avenue South will be closed between 1st Street South and Baker Lane while crews fix a pair of water leaks. Detour signs will be in place while work is underway, which is expected to run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Residents impacted by the work are reminded that once the repairs are made in both areas, you may notice discoloured water. Please run your cold water taps until the water runs clear,” said City of Cranbrook staff.