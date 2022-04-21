A Columbia Valley Rockies player from Canal Flats is moving up to the next level signing with the Nipawin Hawks of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Jonah Fournier says he was told he would never be able to go anywhere.

He says it means a lot being able to make the next step.

“It just means a lot showing that it’s possible and it’s doable,” said Fournier in a release.

“I couldn’t have done that without the help of everyone around me. It was pretty sweet.”

He was a rookie in the KIJHL last season and put up seven goals and 24 points in 35 regular-season games.

Fournier says he likes to play a physical game, which the Hawks were interested in.

“Someone on the ice you are glad to have on your team and you hate when you are playing against them,” he said.

“They (Hawks) thought that my physical play would be a huge asset in their game.”

Fournier was proud of the work he did in the playoffs this season.

“My playoffs were definitely a better showcase of my ability for sure,” said Fournier, who had four goals and 11 points in 12 games.

“I think it was the physicality of the playoffs. I fed off a lot of the energy produced by both teams and I play my best when I’m having fun and I’m having fun when I’m throwing the body.”

He also played two games in the BCHL as an affiliate player.

“It really opened my eyes to what I was actually capable of. I always thought I could play at that level,” he said. “That just showed me that I could.”