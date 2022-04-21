The City of Cranbrook is reassuring nearby residents that work on the well behind the Confederation Park ball field next week will not impact water services.

City officials said contractors with public works will be installing a new pump and motor onto the deep production well starting on Monday.

Workers will be removing the old components and installing the new ones on Monday and Tuesday. Pump and flow testing will happen on Thursday and Friday.

City staff said water flushing at the site will be drained into the sanitary sewer system and not into Elizabeth Lake.

Public access to Elizabeth lake will not be impacted while work is going on.

According to city staff, most of Cranbrook’s potable water comes from the Phillips Reservoir, but three groundwater wells are also used to supply additional water during the summer.

“The wells that are crucial assets to the City’s drinking water infrastructure are located at the Fire Hall on 2nd Street North, on Cobham Avenue West along with the Confederation Park location,” said city officials.