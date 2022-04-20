Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison and his Conservative party colleagues will be consulting with Canadians regarding record-high housing prices.

Officials with the Conservative party said members will be holding meetings across the country over the coming months to find possible solutions to the housing crisis.

“Housing prices have skyrocketed since Justin Trudeau took power,” said Morrison. “Instead of fixing the housing affordability crisis that Kootenay-Columbians are facing over the last six years, the Liberals have doubled-down on a failing system that favours foreign buyers.”

According to the federal Conservative Party, the average price of a home in Canada jumped from $434,500 in 2015 to $868,400 in 2022. Party officials said a 29.2 per cent increase was seen in the last year alone.

“Kootenay-Columbians simply can’t afford any more of Justin Trudeau’s failures,” said Morrison. “As the voice of British Columbians left behind by the NDP-Liberal government, Conservatives will continue to fight for families and young people across Canada who are struggling to afford rent and are giving up on home ownership. We’ll bring people together to find solutions to the housing crisis and work tirelessly to present common-sense solutions.”