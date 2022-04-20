A pair of trucks used by Mainroad (Ryley McCormack, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Mainroad East Kootenay is asking drivers to slow down and watch out for crews as spring and summer projects get underway.

Mainroad officials said they will be completing bridge washing, culvert replacements, shoulder repairs, paving work and mowing operations.

“Roadside work is a hazardous job,” general manager said Teagan Burton said in a release.

“When you see our crews, please drive with extreme care. Stay alert, minimize distractions, and show respect for crews at work for you.”

They said they try to complete these projects during off-peak traffic periods as much as possible.

Unsafe road conditions or debris on the road should be reported to Mainroad by calling 1-800-665-4929.