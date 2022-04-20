Welcome sign heading into the District of Sparwood. (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Drivers will have to take a detour for the next few months, as a section of Sparwood’s Red Cedar Drive will be closed for construction.

The road will be closed between Centennial Street and Alpine Place to allow crews to upgrade the road and pathway.

District of Sparwood officials said Bad Ventures Ltd. was hired to do the job, which will likely continue until the end of September.

“Although this project will impact one of our highly utilized streets, it is of critical importance,” said Sparwood Mayor David Wilks. “If we don’t do anything, the hill will continue to further degrade, causing serious problems in the future.”

Officials said the work is weather dependent, and any updates will be provided.

Drivers are asked to obey all posted signs and use caution when driving near construction zones.