The City of Kimberley will create a multipurpose park on Swan Avenue—here seen with the current basketball court—with support from the Trust. (Supplied by Columbia Basin Trust)

Kimberley will get a new playground at Swan Avenue Park, thanks to the efforts of two fathers living nearby.

“Todd Larsen and Jeff Rees saw an opportunity to build a playground on the site of a former City park and after speaking with City Council and staff, and partnering with Healthy Kimberley, they began applying for grants,” said city staff.

Officials with the City of Kimberley said the new playground will have a new climbing structure, zip line, swings and picnic tables. The park will also have room for an outdoor ice rink in the winter.

The project received a large grant from Columbia Basin Trust and the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative, which covered the bulk of the money needed for the project.

Staff said other neighbourhood residents, local businesses, contractors and the city provided in-kind, financial and volunteer support.

“We are so excited to see this park project happening,” said Rees. “Providing space for families to gather and play outside has become so important during these past few years and we are thrilled to have contributed to providing that space for our neighbours. It’s pretty cool to witness a grassroots initiative like this take off. Hopefully, this paves the way for other inspired residents to promote projects they want to see in their neighbourhoods.”

Kimberley recently sent out a request for proposal (RFP) to find qualified contractors to build the playground. A link to the RFP can be found below.

