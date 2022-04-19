The City of Cranbrook is encouraging residents to join the Spring Spruce Up campaign and help remove litter and debris from parks, the creek, neighbourhoods, streets, schools and public areas.

City staff said the campaign is designed to encourage business owners and citizens to take 20-minutes to spruce up the areas around their businesses or home.

“Twenty minutes can make a big difference! A clean and litter-free community is one of the ways we can help take care of our planet and encourage a sense of pride amongst citizens,” said city staff.

You can get bags provided by emailing corinna.hrehirchuk@cranbrook.ca or calling 250-489-0220 to register.