First responders on the scene of a semi-truck rolling over on April 19, 2022. (Supplied by Elk Valley RCMP)

A semi-truck rolling over just north of Sparwood on Tuesday morning has reduced Highway 3 to a single lane.

Elk Valley RCMP said the vehicle jackknifed across the road mainly due to heavy snow and slippery conditions.

Police officials said no injuries were reported from this incident.

Officers responded to the scene along with Sparwood Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Service.

The highway will be down to one lane until crews can safely remove the semi-trailer.