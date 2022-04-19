The Fernie Visitor Information Centre will lose its sani-dump as part of upgrade work to the facility, with a relocation plan in the works.

The upgrade work, paid for by a grant from the Tourism Dependent Communities Fund, will include more parking, electric vehicle charging stations, new signs and landscaping.

As part of the parking upgrades, the City of Fernie has decided to remove the centre’s sani-dump. Officials with Fernie’s Chamber of Commerce said the city is working on a plan to relocate the dump, but details have yet to be announced.

In the meantime, RV users can head to nearby sani-dump locations:

Fernie RV Resort (2.5km away)

Sparwood Visitor Information Centre (30km east)

Kikomun Provincial Park (43 km west)

Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce (95 km West)

Work is expected to start this month and wrap up by the end of May. Additional signs and landscaping work may continue into the summer and fall.