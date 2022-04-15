Highway 3 through Jaffray has fully re-opened following a head-on collision late Thursday afternoon.

Cranbrook RCMP along with BC Highway Patrol are responding to the incident.

According to Drive BC, detours were been set up for westbound traffic through Jaffray Baynes Lake Road and Kikomun Road. Meanwhile, eastbound traffic has opened up.

Drivers can expect minor delays through the area for the time being.

No details about any injuries as a result of this incident are available at this time.

More information will be added to this story as it develops.