ʔaq̓am will carry out energy retrofits and repairs on its language and cultural centre with support from the Trust. (Photo courtesy Columbia Basin Trust)

Community-purpose buildings, including ʔaq̓am and Cranbrook, will be safer, more sustainable, and energy-efficient for Columbia Basin residents. The energy retrofits and repairs are made possible with $1.2 million in support from Columbia Basin Trust.

“Basin residents have told us that climate resiliency and community well-being are important to them,” Mark Brunton, senior manager, delivery of benefits said in a news release

“These projects increase energy efficiency and sustainability in buildings used by the community, which in turn helps non-profit organizations and First Nations meet local needs.”

The projects focus on building improvements that aim to conserve or generate energy, such as adding LED lighting, insulation or solar systems, repairs that extend the useful life of buildings such as repairing building envelopes or foundation repair, and improve health and safety, such as improving ventilation systems or fire exits.

Among the recipients, ʔaq̓am is improving its language and cultural centre by adding insulation to the crawlspace and exterior walls; and replacing doors, windows and siding.

“This work will improve the energy-efficiency of our facilities in line with the ʔaq̓am community strategic plan — kniⱡwi·tiyaⱡa — specifically in line with the ȼmak̓qapmuⱡ energy goal: Live in ways that conserve energy,” said Michelle Shortridge, director of operations and community Services.