The City of Cranbrook is asking drivers to slow down around construction sites, as warmer weather will bring out more traffic as more projects get started.

City of Cranbrook officials said it is important for drivers to be aware of the presence of construction workers.

“Road maintenance workers and emergency response staff work on our streets and roads all year round serving our residents,” said city officials. “Please slow down and move over to give these personnel the space they need to be safe.”

Drivers are asked to be aware that workers are present if they see flashing red, blue or yellow lights throughout the City.

“Reduce your speed and allow extra space when passing the vehicles or accident scene, where it is safe to do so,” said city officials. “The City of Cranbrook is committed not only to the safety of the public but also to the safety of our staff.”